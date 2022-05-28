site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2022
Holton was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Holton tossed two scoreless innings as a reliever against the Dodgers on Friday, but he'll head back to the minors a day later. Kyle Nelson was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list as part of a corresponding move.
