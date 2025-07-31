The Diamondbacks plan to deploy Locklear as their primary starting first baseman after acquiring him in a trade with the Mariners on Wednesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Pavin Smith (oblique) should return from the 10-day injured list sometime in August, but he could remain mostly at designated hitter while Locklear receives an opportunity to become the Diamondbacks' long-term answer at first base. Locklear struggled during his cup of coffee in the majors last season but has slashed .316/.401/.542 with 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 434 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma this season.