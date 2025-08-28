Locklear is expected to take over as the Diamondbacks' primary first baseman with Pavin Smith (quadriceps) likely to be placed on the injured list following Thursday's game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Since being acquired from the Mariners at the trade deadline, Locklear has gotten off to a listless start to his time with the Diamondbacks, slashing just .186/.269/.271 with two home runs and a 37.2 percent strikeout rate over 21 games. The right-handed-hitting Locklear had moved into the short side of a platoon at first base after Smith moved past an oblique injury and was activated from the IL on Aug. 18, but the latter player will end up returning to the IL less than two weeks later due to a new injury. The Diamondbacks don't have an obvious option to use in a platoon with Locklear while Smith is out, so Locklear should have the opportunity to play fairly regularly against right-handers.