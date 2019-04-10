Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat Wednesday

Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

Flores will head to the bench for the second time in three games as Ketel Marte picks up a start at the keystone against right-hander Lance Lynn. Through eight games this season, Flores is hitting just .222/.276/.296 with two doubles and a 2:3 BB:K.

