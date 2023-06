Kolarek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Kolarek was DFA'd by the Dodgers on Wednesday after making one appearance with the big-league squad, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out two. He will now rejoin the Triple-A bullpen, where he holds a 2.18 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 20.2 innings.