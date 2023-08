Rosario went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-5 win over the Padres.

Rosario was at shortstop Friday after making his last three starts at second base, all against southpaws. He's gone 7-for-21 (.333) with a home run, seven RBI and one steal through six games with the Dodgers since he was traded from the Guardians. Rosario is at a .268/.309/.379 slash line with four homers, 10 steals, 47 RBI and 54 runs scored through 100 contests in 2023.