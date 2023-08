Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Rosario's already popped three homers in 13 games with the Dodgers, batting .262 since he was trade from the Guardians. That matches his homer total from his first 94 contests this year. The infielder is slashing a modest .265/.303/.384 with 51 RBI, 57 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 455 plate appearances overall.