After spending four months on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, Snell will officially return to a big-league mound Saturday. The 32-year-old southpaw posted a dominant 1.32 ERA and 0.95 WHIP alongside a 24:5 K:BB through 13.2 innings during his four-start rehab assignment. He'll be in a good position to continue his hot streak against a Rays lineup that's struggled to the tune of a .658 OPS since the All-Star break, though the team may also look to limit his workload during his first start back. Paul Gervase was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

