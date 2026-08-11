Dodgers' Blake Snell: Activated from IL ahead of start

Snell (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday night against the Royals.

Snell will officially make his return to action with the Dodgers after missing nearly three months while recovering from a procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The southpaw has made just one start with Los Angeles this season, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over three innings May 9 versus Atlanta. Snell was able to build up to 73 total pitches in his final minor-league rehab start Aug. 4 with Triple-A Oklahoma City, so he will likely be able to handle a somewhat regular workload against Kansas City.