Snell (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet out Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports

Some shoulder discomfort prevented Snell from beginning his throwing program over the weekend as originally planned, but he now has the green light from a doctor to begin playing catch. A better idea of when the 32-year-old will return to the mound for Los Angeles might emerge as he progresses further in his rehab, but he seems to be at least several weeks away.