Snell (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

Making his first postseason start with the Dodgers, Snell turned in the longest playoff outing of his career. He induced 19 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and shut the Reds out until the seventh inning. Los Angeles needs one more win to secure the series -- Snell figures to start Game 2 of the NLDS against Philadelphia if the Dodgers advance.