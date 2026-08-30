Snell didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings as the Dodgers fell 2-1 to the Tigers. He struck out 10

It's the second time in four starts since coming off the IL that Snell has racked up double-digit strikeouts. The southpaw has been in Cy Young form since returning from a three-month absence after undergoing a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow, giving up just three runs over 23 innings with a 31:10 K:BB. Snell will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.