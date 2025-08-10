Snell (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out 10.

Snell tossed five scoreless innings and notched his first double-digit strikeout game since joining the Dodgers. While the southpaw has issued at least three walks in three of his four starts this season, he has managed to remain effective throughout his career despite command issues. Limited to 19 innings this year due to left shoulder trouble, Snell owns a 2.37 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 22:11 K:BB.