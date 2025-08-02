Snell (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Dodgers fell 4-0 loss to the Rays, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

Making his first big-league start since April 2 due to shoulder trouble, Snell pitched well and generated 19 swinging strikes over 82 pitches (57 total strikes), but the Dodgers offense couldn't solve Drew Rasmussen and the Rays bullpen. Yandy Diaz proved to be the southpaw's nemesis in this one, taking him deep in the first and third innings. A healthy Snell would give the Dodgers' rotation a huge boost for the stretch run, and the team plans to deploy a six-man rotation to try and keep him -- as well as Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw -- on the mound. As a result, Snell lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the Blue Jays.