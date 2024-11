Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 20 starts during his lone season with the Giants, Snell has now earned himself a long-term deal to stay in the NL West. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will be joining an already-impressive Dodgers rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow (elbow) and Shohei Ohtani (shoulder).