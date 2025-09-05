Snell (3-4) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Snell established season worsts in both hits and runs allowed Thursday, and he walked multiple batters for the seventh time in eight starts this year. On a positive note, the veteran southpaw fanned at least five for the fifth time in his last six outings, and he's worked at least five frames in seven appearances in 2025. Snell has a 3.19 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 42.1 innings overall, and he's set to get a very favorable home matchup against the last-place Rockies his next time out.