The Dodgers placed Snell (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Snell has been working his way back from left shoulder fatigue, an issue that's lingered since last season. He's begun throwing off a mound but will not be ready for his season debut until late May, at the earliest. The Dodgers could eventually shift Snell to the 60-day IL when/if they need a 40-man roster spot.