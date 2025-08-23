The Dodgers placed Snell on the paternity list Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Snell was stuck with a loss in Friday's start, and he'll step away from the team temporarily for personal reasons. The move won't impact Snell's next start, as MLB rules he can only be on the paternity list for up to three days. The Dodgers activated Kirby Yates (back) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.