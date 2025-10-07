Snell secured the win in Monday's Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies by allowing one hit and four walks while striking out nine over six scoreless innings.

Snell had his stuff working early and often during Monday's start, carrying a no-hit bid into the bottom of the fifth inning. He dealt with some traffic in the sixth after allowing a pair of walks, but the southpaw wiggled off the hook by inducing a strikeout and groundout. Snell has been nothing short of electric in two postseason appearances, surrendering two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out 18 across 13.0 frames.