Snell (3-3) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers weren't able to generate any run support for Snell, who didn't help his cause with the three walks as well as two wild pitches. The southpaw took consecutive losses for the first time this season, but this wasn't a terrible performance outside of the wildness. He's now at a 2.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB through 37.1 innings over seven starts. Snell is lined up to make his next start on the road in Baltimore.