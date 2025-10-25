Snell took the loss in Game 1 of the World Series against Toronto on Friday after giving up five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Snell had been dominant throughout Los Angeles' postseason run, but the left-hander struggled with his command early and often Friday. He allowed six men to reach base over the first three innings before giving up a game-tying two-run homer to Daulton Varsho in the fourth. The score remained even until the bottom of the sixth, at which point Snell walked Bo Bichette, gave up a single to Alejandro Kirk and hit Varsho with a pitch before coming out of the game. The Dodgers' bullpen allowed all three inherited runners to score, kicking off what would be a nine-run outburst from the Jays. Assuming Toronto doesn't pull off the sweep, Snell is expected to take the mound again in Game 5.