Snell (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

Snell put up his second consecutive quality start, but Yu Darvish was just a bit better for the Padres. Both runs against Snell came in the fourth inning -- he had posted 16 consecutive scoreless frames dating back to the tail end of his Aug. 2 start versus the Rays. He's in fine form despite a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury. Through six starts, he has a 1.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB across 32 innings. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Diamondbacks.