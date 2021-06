Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Seager (hand) is about two weeks from beginning a rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Seager has begun hitting tennis balls with both hands and could transition to hitting baseballs within the next few days. The shortstop's rehab assignment is expected to take about a week once it begins, so taking Roberts's update into account, he remains on track to rejoin the Los Angeles lineup in early-July.