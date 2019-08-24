Dodgers' Corey Seager: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Seager is not in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager will sit with southpaw CC Sabathia on the mound. He's hit well of late, reaching base at least once in 14 of his past 16 starts. Chris Taylor will fill in at shortstop in Seager's place, while Jedd Gyorko will enter the lineup and draw the start at first base.