Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss against the Padres.

Seager was the only Dodger who recorded more than one hit in this game, but that is becoming a trend for the third baseman -- he is currently riding a six-game hitting streak and has recorded multi-hit performances in each of his last three contests. He has hit safely in all but one game this season, going 15-for-40 (.375) in his first 40 at-bats.