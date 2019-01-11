Dodgers' Corey Seager: Avoids arbitration

Seager agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Seager opted against elbow surgery last offseason and the decision cost him, as he was eventually forced under the knife after playing in just 26 games in 2018. He had another procedure later in the summer to address a hip issue. There is added risk here after the lost year, but with Seager going outside the top 80 on average in early drafts, he looks like one of the top value picks on the board.