Dodgers' Corey Seager: Avoids arbitration
Seager agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Seager opted against elbow surgery last offseason and the decision cost him, as he was eventually forced under the knife after playing in just 26 games in 2018. He had another procedure later in the summer to address a hip issue. There is added risk here after the lost year, but with Seager going outside the top 80 on average in early drafts, he looks like one of the top value picks on the board.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues smooth recovery•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: No longer using crutches•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Scheduled for hip surgery•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Tommy John surgery successful•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...