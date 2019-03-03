Dodgers' Corey Seager: Awaiting full clearance

Seager will serve as designated hitter in a minor-league spring game Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager returned to game action for a minor-league contest Friday and is set for another four at-bats Monday. According to Plunkett, he 24-year-old will also run the bases but has yet to be cleared to play defense. As of Friday, his throwing program had progressed to 150 feet.

