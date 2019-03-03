Dodgers' Corey Seager: Awaiting full clearance
Seager will serve as designated hitter in a minor-league spring game Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager returned to game action for a minor-league contest Friday and is set for another four at-bats Monday. According to Plunkett, he 24-year-old will also run the bases but has yet to be cleared to play defense. As of Friday, his throwing program had progressed to 150 feet.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Plays in minor-league game•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Faces live pitching Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Throwing without incident•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ready for most baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Remains on track for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Confident in readiness for 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...