Seager (back) is hitting second while serving as the designated hitter Thursday against the Padres.

Seager hasn't played since Friday due to a lower-back injury, but he's been cleared to return for Thursday's series finale after getting through warmups with no issues. The 26-year-old, who is 17-for-50 with three home runs and seven RBI this season, will face right-hander Chris Paddack in his first game back.