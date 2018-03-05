Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action Monday
Seager (elbow) is in the lineup as a designated hitter for Monday's game against the Indians, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager has been battling an elbow issue all spring and has yet to take the field, though he has appeared in three games as a designated hitter. He's been shut down since Tuesday while working on his throwing program. Still, the Dodgers expect the young shortstop to be ready to take the field on Opening Day, and returning to the lineup at least to hit is a sign of progress.
