Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action Saturday
Seager (hip) is back in the lineup Saturday for the first game of the doubleheader against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager suffered a minor hip injury Wednesday against the Marlins and sat out for one game, but he won't miss any more than that. The young shortstop is hitting a mediocre .250/.343/.341 with just one homer through his first 102 plate appearances so far this season. His .292 BABIP is near the league average but far below his .352 career figure, so it's possible that he's been getting unlucky, though his hard-hit rate also sits at a career-low 35.6 percent.
