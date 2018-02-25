Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action Sunday
Seager (stomach) is batting second as the Dodgers' designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Seager was scratched from Saturday's lineup when he came down with the stomach bug. After a day off, the star shortstop is set to reenter the lineup in a DH-capacity. Seager will be eased into action during spring training but is fully expected to be ready to go for Opening Day on Mar. 29.
