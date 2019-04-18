Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action

Seager is back in the lineup, hitting second and playing shortstop against the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager got a rest Wednesday, but he's back for this tilt with Milwaukee, manning the second spot in the order. He broke out of a brief 0-for-13 skid with a three-hit effort against the Reds in his last start, so he'll look to keep it going against Brewers starter Zach Davies.