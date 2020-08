Seager (quad) is starting as the designated hitter and batting sixth Monday against the Padres.

Seager wasn't able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to a left quadriceps injury, but he'll be healthy enough to serve as the designated hitter for the series opener against San Diego. It's unclear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to the field, but Chris Taylor will handle the duties at shortstop Monday.