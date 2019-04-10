Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in lineup

Seager is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, playing shortstop and hitting second, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager received a rest day on Tuesday, but he'll slot back in to the two-spot for this matchup against the Cardinals and right-hander Jack Flaherty. The talented shortstop is off to a bit of a slow start at the plate but has started to heat up over his past few games. He'll look to find his power stroke, as he's currently slugging just .366 with one home run over 41 at-bats.