Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in starting nine

Seager (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and will bat second Friday against Milwaukee, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager was lifted from Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals due to a left hamstring bruise, but he'll be ready to roll for the series opener. He's 6-for-15 with three doubles and an RBI over his previous five contests.

