Seager went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

With the teams knotted at 6-6 after 11 innings, Seager came up to the plate in the top of the 12th and unloaded a 423-foot homer to propel the Dodgers to an exciting win. The blast was his second of the campaign, each of which have come over his past four contests. Seager is slashing a robust .348/.455/.543 on the season.