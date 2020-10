Seager went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs and three RBI in Wednesday's NLCS Game 3 win against Atlanta.

Seager drove in the first of the Dodgers' 11 first-inning runs with a double. He hit an RBI single later in the same inning to stretch the score to 7-0. Later, in the top of the third, his solo homer made it 13-0. The shortstop is now hitting .367/.444/.800 with three homers in eight games this postseason.