Seager went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Seager knocked in the Dodgers' first run with a single in the first inning and drove in another with a solo shot to center field in the fifth. The 2016 National League Rookie of the Year has steadily put together an MVP-caliber 2020 campaign, ranking in the top 10 among NL hitters in batting average (.321), homers (14), RBI (39) and OPS (.986).