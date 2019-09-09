Dodgers' Corey Seager: Blasts 14th home run

Seager went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a victory over San Francisco on Sunday.

Seager launched a 415-foot shot to center field in the fifth inning to stake the Dodgers to a five-run lead. The long ball snapped a 1-for-17 cold snap that included four strikeouts. Seager has rebounded from last year's Tommy John and hip surgeries to post a .261/.328/.450 slash line with 14 homers, 39 doubles and 69 RBI in 118 games.

