Seager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's Game 1 victory over the Brewers.

He took Freddy Peralta deep in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers an insurance run. That blast ended up being the last score of a 4-2 win. Seager and Mookie Betts did most of the damage for the Dodgers out of the first two spot in the lineup.