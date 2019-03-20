Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared for Cactus League debut

Seager (elbow) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Wednesday against the Cubs.

As expected, Seager is set to make his Cactus League debut after getting up to speed in minor-league action. The shortstop also plans to participate in the team's three-game exhibition Freeway Series prior to the beginning of the regular season. Barring any setbacks, Seager should be starting at shortstop for the Dodgers on Opening Day.