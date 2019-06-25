Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared to resume running

Seager (hamstring) will run in a straight line Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager noted that his hamstring no longer hurts when he walks, clearing the way for the shortstop to pick up a running program. The 25-year-old also hit off a tee over the weekend and was spotted playing light catch last week. Assuming he continues to progress without any setbacks, Seager is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories