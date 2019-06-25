Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared to resume running
Seager (hamstring) will run in a straight line Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager noted that his hamstring no longer hurts when he walks, clearing the way for the shortstop to pick up a running program. The 25-year-old also hit off a tee over the weekend and was spotted playing light catch last week. Assuming he continues to progress without any setbacks, Seager is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slated for rehab games during break•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Maintaining arm strength•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Placed on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Likely out weeks with hamstring strain•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Leads hit parade in win•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in all three runs in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...