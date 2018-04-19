Dodgers' Corey Seager: Collects four hits Wednesday
Seager went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-4 drubbing of the Padres.
Seager's four-hit day raised his batting average over 40 points, but he still owns a disappointing .254/.321/.338 slash line after enduring a slow start due to an elbow injury. It is still early, and the slugging shortstop has posted high-level totals for his position over the past couple of seasons. Seager's .288 BABIP is well below his .352 career mark, and he is making strong contact (55.0 Med% and 35.0 Hard%) while striking out less than usual (14.1 strikeout percentage), so better days at the plate are ahead for the 23-year-old.
