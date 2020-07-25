Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's victory over San Francisco.
Seager tied for fourth in the majors with 44 doubles last season, and he has picked up where he left off by registering a two-bagger in each of his first two games in 2020. The 26-year-old has a favorable spot in the middle of the Dodgers' loaded lineup and, based on pure talent alone, could stake his claim as one of the league's most productive shortstops now that he is back to full health.
