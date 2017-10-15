Dodgers' Corey Seager: Condition of back improving
Seager's (back) condition is improving and is close to feeling normal, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
While this is certainly promising news for the Dodgers, there are still no plans for him to play in the NLCS. Charlie Culberson started Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday with Seager out of the lineup. Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor could also serve as candidates to fill in with Seager out.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will not travel to Chicago•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not cleared to run or swing•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Not on NLCS roster•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out of team workout Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rediscovers power stroke•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...