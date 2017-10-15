Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Condition of back improving

Seager's (back) condition is improving and is close to feeling normal, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

While this is certainly promising news for the Dodgers, there are still no plans for him to play in the NLCS. Charlie Culberson started Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday with Seager out of the lineup. Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor could also serve as candidates to fill in with Seager out.

