Dodgers' Corey Seager: Confident he will be ready for Opening Day

Seager's throwing will be held back a bit early in spring training, but he is confident that he will be ready for the start of the regular season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager missed time with back and elbow injuries late in 2017. There was even talk of offseason elbow surgery, but the club went the rest-and-rehab route instead. As of last Friday, Seager was still only throwing from 100 feet, so he has several hurdles to clear yet before he can play in spring games, but there doesn't seem to be any serious concern about Seager's availability for the start of the season. Manager Dave Roberts said he will encourage Seager to reduce his heavy practice workload in camp in hopes of avoiding any more injuries. "This is his third year," Roberts said. "He's had setbacks each year, so maybe back off a little, but I hear he's in great shape."