Dodgers' Corey Seager: Confident in readiness for 2019

Seager (elbow/hip) said Saturday that he's trending well in his recovery and seemed cautiously optimistic that he'll be available for the start of the regular season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager's 2018 campaign ended in late April, when he underwent Tommy John surgery to address a nagging elbow injury that had troubled him since the second half of 2017. With that procedure already keeping him idle, Seager also chose to address a torn labrum in his left hip with another surgery. Now several months removed from both operations, Seager has progressed to throwing from 120 feet, hitting off a tee and fielding grounders, though he has yet to resume live batting practice. It's expect that he'll add more baseball activities to his ledger within the next couple weeks before heading to spring camp, where he'll more than likely face some limitations in the early going following the lengthy layoff. So long as Seager avoids any setbacks and is able to get some competitive at-bats under his belt before Cactus League plays draws to a close, he should meet his goal of being ready for Opening Day.