Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues doubles barrage

Seager went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a victory over the Padres on Wednesday.

Seager plated the Dodgers' first run with a groundout in the second inning and scored after leading off the eighth with a double. The two-bagger was his 14th in August and 38th overall this season, both tops in the National League. The 25-year-old is slashing .270/.342/.459 with 12 homers and 60 RBI this season.