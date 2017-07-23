Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues second-half power surge

Seager's only hit in four at-bats Saturday was a solo home run in a 6-2 victory over the Braves.

The 23-year-old saw his modest 10-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, but he rewarded his fantasy owners with his third homer in eight games since the All-Star break. Possibly lost in the hubbub surrounding Cody Bellinger's breakout campaign, Seager has quietly been producing another stellar fantasy season with 16 homers, 50 RBI and a .907 on-base plus slugging percentage through 89 games.