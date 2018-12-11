Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues smooth recovery

Seager (elbow) has transitioned from rehab to training and remains on track in his recovery process, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Seager is still making his way back from Tommy John surgery that took place in May of 2018. The Dodgers feel good about how he's progressing to this point, although they'll evaluate him further in January. If all goes according to plan, Seager should be ready to play on Opening Day.